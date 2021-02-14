JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $323,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

