JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

