JulSwap (JULD) One Day Volume Tops $7.94 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 149.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and $7.94 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00277462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00084577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.