JustLiquidity Market Cap Tops $18.53 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $116.92 or 0.00241912 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org.

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

