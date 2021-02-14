Kadmon’s (KDMN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 51.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 152.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

