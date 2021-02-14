KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $36.09 on Friday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.