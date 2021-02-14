KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 202.0% in January

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KDDIY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

