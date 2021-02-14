Keith Williams Buys 6,800 Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Stock

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 456.40 ($5.96) on Friday. Royal Mail plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.90 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 207.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.50 ($3.77).

About Royal Mail plc (RMG.L)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

