Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $60.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE K opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Kellogg by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

