Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kemper worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

KMPR stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

