Kenneth F. Potashner Sells 21,753 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a P/E ratio of 152.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

