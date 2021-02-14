KeyCorp Comments on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $18.24 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

