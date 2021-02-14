Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,779,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,296 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $367,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. 1,349,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

