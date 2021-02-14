Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,358 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 296.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

