Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

