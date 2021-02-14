Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

