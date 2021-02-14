Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.