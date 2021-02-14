Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

KTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.