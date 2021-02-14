Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KNBWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Kirin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY remained flat at $$21.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,587. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kirin has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.