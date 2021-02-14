KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the January 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNOP. B. Riley started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.