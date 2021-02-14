Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 58,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

