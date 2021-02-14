Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

