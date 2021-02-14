Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $396.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

