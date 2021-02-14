Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 2.7% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

