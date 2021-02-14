Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Volume of $37.45 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $167.41 million and $37.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00324968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00109285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,281,003 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

