Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 81.9% in January

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the January 14th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of KEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,912. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 218.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

