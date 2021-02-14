KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 14.29% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

