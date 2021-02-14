Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 41,750 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 269,019 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 406,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

