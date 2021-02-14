Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $292.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.20.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,420,019. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

