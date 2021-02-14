Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Illumina accounts for about 3.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $504.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.01. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.60.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.