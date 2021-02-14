Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,943.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,802.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,405.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

