Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 179,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

