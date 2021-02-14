Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head to Head Review

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 1 3 12 0 2.69

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $20.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 93.62 -$4.09 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 3.37 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

