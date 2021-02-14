Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LXRX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 898,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,669. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.