LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Up 132.1% in January

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the January 14th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 470,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

