Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.15. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.