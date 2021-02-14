Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $45.60 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

