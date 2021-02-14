Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $172.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

