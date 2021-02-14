Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

