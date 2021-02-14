Lincoln National Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.