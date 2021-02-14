Lincoln National Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.34 and a 200-day moving average of $333.63. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

