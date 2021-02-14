Lincoln National Corp Has $3.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,485 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

