Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

