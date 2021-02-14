LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.64 million and $28,491.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033161 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,097,522 coins and its circulating supply is 706,478,525 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

