Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $483.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $483.84 million and approximately $341.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00007801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 149.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00024205 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,207,225 coins and its circulating supply is 127,271,987 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

