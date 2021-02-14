Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0721

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $198,462.87 and $152.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.97 or 0.99971416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00103620 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

