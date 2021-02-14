LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

