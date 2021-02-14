Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 2,255,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.