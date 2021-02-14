Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,663,969 shares of company stock worth $609,625,698 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

HLF opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

