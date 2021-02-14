Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 639,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amcor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.